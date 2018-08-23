5th Circ. Questions Remington On Deadline In Rifle Defect Suit

Law360, Houston (August 7, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday peppered counsel for gunmaker Remington with questions about whether the family of a boy killed by an allegedly defective rifle could have known they had a claim before a three-year deadline to file suit. During oral arguments Wednesday, a three-judge panel questioned counsel for Remington Arms Co. LLC on its arguments the family should have brought their claim much earlier. Roger Stringer, whose 11-year-old son Justin Stringer was killed in 2011, contends the clock shouldn't have started running on his claim that the gunmaker made a faulty rifle — which he claims was responsible for his son's death...

