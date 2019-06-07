Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Seek Lead In Investor Suit Over Ann Taylor Buy

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP, Robbins Geller and Johnson Fistel vied for the role of lead counsel in New Jersey federal court Tuesday in two proposed class actions accusing Ascena Retail Group of misleading shareholders about the financial expectations of its acquisition of women’s apparel group Ann Inc.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Johnson Fistel LLP asked the court on Tuesday to name them co-lead counsel for proposed lead plaintiff Joel Patterson, an individual investor whom they say suffered the largest financial loss at $60,000. Pomerantz argued in its Wednesday brief that it and its client Michaella Corp. should take on the lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 7, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies