3 Firms Seek Lead In Investor Suit Over Ann Taylor Buy

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP, Robbins Geller and Johnson Fistel vied for the role of lead counsel in New Jersey federal court Tuesday in two proposed class actions accusing Ascena Retail Group of misleading shareholders about the financial expectations of its acquisition of women’s apparel group Ann Inc. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Johnson Fistel LLP asked the court on Tuesday to name them co-lead counsel for proposed lead plaintiff Joel Patterson, an individual investor whom they say suffered the largest financial loss at $60,000. Pomerantz argued in its Wednesday brief that it and its client Michaella Corp. should take on the lead...

