DLA Piper Plan Beneficiary Says Surgery Claim Wrongly Nixed

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper and Anthem wrongly denied a DLA Piper plan beneficiary's insurance claim for oral surgery, the man told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. Jamesy Jean-Michel, a dependent beneficiary of a DLA Piper plan member, said the surgery for an "aggressive degenerative jaw tissue disease" should have been covered by the firm's benefits plan but that his claim was wrongly denied and he was jilted out of a full and fair review. "The decision to deny Mr. Jean-Michel's benefits was self-serving, wrongful, unreasonable, irrational, solely contrary to the evidence, contrary to the terms of the plan, and contrary to law," Jean-Michel's...

