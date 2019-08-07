CMA Ups Probe Into UK Radio Merger After Fixes Fall Short

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog announced Wednesday that it will intensify scrutiny of Bauer Media UK's recent string of local radio purchases, indicating the agency wasn't satisfied by proposals to address concerns over access to national advertisers. The Competition and Markets Authority noted on its web site that it launched an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry into Bauer's purchase of stations from Celador, Lincs FM, UKRD and Wireless Group. The CMA offered little insight into its decision. But the agency said last month it would initiate the Phase 2 probe if the merging companies couldn't propose a method to protect First Radio Sales Ltd....

