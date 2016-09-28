Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyundai Gets Green Light To End ‘Smart Trunk’ False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania magistrate judge on Wednesday gave her initial OK to a settlement between Hyundai Motor America and car buyers who alleged in a proposed class action that the automaker misleadingly advertised the self-opening trunks on their vehicles.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lyne A. Sitarski granted preliminary approval of the settlement deal, which was reached after mediation conferences between Hyundai and named plaintiff Joshua Riaubia last year.

The order also gave preliminary certification to the class, defining it as all U.S. residents who currently or previously owned or leased a 2015 to 2017 Hyundai Sonata equipped with the “Smart Trunk” feature. According...

Pennsylvania Eastern

Other Fraud

September 28, 2016

