Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Skimped On Lactation Coverage, Moms Tell 8th Circ.

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Mothers spearheading a proposed class action challenging an insurer's denial of coverage for breastfeeding services have urged the Eighth Circuit to revive their suit, saying the Affordable Care Act's preventive coverage mandate requires insurers to identify in-network providers so patients can easily obtain care.

Jillian York and Jody Bailey said Wednesday that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Iowa-based Wellmark Inc. and Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa Inc. by finding they didn't violate the ACA's anti-discrimination provision and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to provide a network of lactation service providers, and then imposing cost-sharing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3110 Insurance

Date Filed

April 04, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®