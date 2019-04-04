Insurer Skimped On Lactation Coverage, Moms Tell 8th Circ.

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Mothers spearheading a proposed class action challenging an insurer's denial of coverage for breastfeeding services have urged the Eighth Circuit to revive their suit, saying the Affordable Care Act's preventive coverage mandate requires insurers to identify in-network providers so patients can easily obtain care. Jillian York and Jody Bailey said Wednesday that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Iowa-based Wellmark Inc. and Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa Inc. by finding they didn't violate the ACA's anti-discrimination provision and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to provide a network of lactation service providers, and then imposing cost-sharing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS