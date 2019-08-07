​​​​​​Calif. Judge Sought Affair With Colleague, Panel Is Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A female California appellate judge testified Wednesday before a Commission on Judicial Performance panel that fellow appellate judge Jeffrey Johnson made lewd comments, touched her inappropriately and pressed her to have a sexual affair. Justice Victoria Chaney told a three-judge panel of special masters at the hearing at the State Bar Court of California in downtown Los Angeles that she and Justice Johnson have worked together at the Second District Court of Appeal since July 2009 and that in 2010, they both attended a judicial conference, where, she said, Justice Johnson invited himself into her hotel room and intimated that he wanted...

