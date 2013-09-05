Cozen Can't Escape Suit Over Ex-Partner's Philly Project Role

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court refused to dismiss Cozen O’Connor from a lawsuit alleging that a former real estate attorney from the firm conspired to inflate the value of a development project, ruling that the law firm could still share liability with the developer even after it reached a settlement with the plaintiffs. In a ruling published Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois said that despite the settlement, Cozen O’Connor could not yet be dismissed with prejudice from the lawsuit alleging it was vicariously responsible for an ex-attorney who worked with developer Cushman & Wakefield to inflate the potential of Philadelphia’s River...

