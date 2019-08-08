Immigrant Not Warned Of Plea Risks, Top Mass. Court Says

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A man facing deportation can withdraw his admission of guilt in a criminal case because the trial judge failed to warn him of the full potential consequences of his plea, Massachusetts' highest court ruled Wednesday. In January 2017, Denver Petit-Homme admitted at a plea colloquy to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, stemming from an incident where he allegedly flashed a gun and threatened to shoot two men. At the hearing, a judge read the defendant a warning under state criminal procedure that said there would be "practically inevitable" immigration consequences if Petit-Homme was not a United States citizen and if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS