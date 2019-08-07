NYC Extends Uber, Lyft License Cap And Limits 'Cruise' Time

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- New York City regulators on Wednesday approved new rules extending a freeze on new licenses for drivers of app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft and cut down on how long empty for-hire vehicles can “cruise” Manhattan looking for passengers to pick up. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission unanimously approved extending by another year a one-year moratorium — which the city council had approved in August 2018 — on issuing new for-hire vehicle licenses to drivers for Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and similar app-based ride-hailing companies. The cap, however, does not apply to wheelchair-accessible vehicles and all-electric...

