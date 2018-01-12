Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Upholds Luxottica's $1.9M Trademark Win Over Mall

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit agreed Wednesday with a Georgia jury's favorable ruling for luxury eyewear manufacturer Luxottica in a trademark dispute over a discount mall selling knockoffs of its brands, ruling evidence the landlords had "constructive" knowledge of their tenants' infringement is enough to support the $1.9 million verdict.

In a unanimous published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Jill A. Pryor, the panel said although the defendants argued "specific acts of direct infringement" needed to be proved, law enforcement raids where counterfeit Luxottica glasses were seized and other documented incidents were specific enough to hold the mall's owners and operators liable for...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3840 Trademark

Date Filed

January 12, 2018

