DOJ Urged To Leave Intact Music Licensing Orders

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A dozen free market organizations pressed the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday to re-up sunsetting consent decrees governing music licensing groups BMI and ASCAP, arguing the "inherently anti-competitive" music industry still needs these regulations to keep the playing field even. The coalition is hoping to preserve a pair of 80-year-old consent decrees that require Broadcast Music Inc. and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers — the country's two largest performance rights organizations — to offer blanket licenses covering their whole catalogs. The two agreements, which were inked by both companies in 1941 to settle a DOJ enforcement action,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS