9th Circ. Says Calif. Tribe Can't Force Federal Recognition

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Agua Caliente Tribe of Cupeño Indians did not follow the available administrative processes when seeking federal recognition, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, affirming a lower court’s determination that the tribe could not force the Bureau of Indian Affairs to add it to the list of recognized tribes. The three-judge panel said the Cupeño failed to exhaust the administrative remedies available to them under Part 83, the tribal acknowledgement process set out in a section of the U.S. Code. The Cupeño had argued that they did not need to follow the Part 83 process because it was seeking a correction...

