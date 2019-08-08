Jurors Who Wanted Higher Burden Of Proof Don't Nix Verdict

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court on Wednesday said a trial judge wasn't wrong to approve jurors who said, before they cleared an anesthesiologist of negligence in a civil medical malpractice trial, that they would be inclined to hike up the plaintiff's burden of proof to a criminal "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard. The appeals court affirmed the outcome of a trial against anesthesiologist Eric Inman, who was accused by a former patient, Harold Wallick, of giving Wallick a stroke and permanent vision loss by botching his anesthesia for a heart surgery. A six-person jury cleared Inman of liability in September 2018....

