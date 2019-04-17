UnitedHealth Can't Keep Reimbursement Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing UnitedHealth Group Inc. of wrongly collecting reimbursements from patients who received injury settlements is not preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and belongs in Arkansas state court, a federal judge has ruled. In his order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III granted Deborah Manley's request to send her suit against UnitedHealth back to Arkansas' Washington County Circuit Court where she filed it in March, rejecting the insurer's assertion that her claims were preempted by ERISA. Manley couldn't have brought her claims under ERISA, because she wasn't a participant, beneficiary or fiduciary of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS