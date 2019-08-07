Trucking Co.'s 'Unnecessary' Fitness Test Stirs EEOC's Wrath

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit Stan Koch & Sons Trucking Inc. with a class action Wednesday alleging the company violated sex discrimination law by firing and denying jobs to a class of female drivers who didn't get a minimum score on a fitness test. The EEOC alleged the company's use of a test measuring workers' strength, range of motion and endurance to vet their fitness for work had a disproportionate impact on women in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars sex discrimination. EEOC Chicago District Director Julianne Bowman called the test an...

