StarKist Insists $100M Price-Fixing Fine Could Bankrupt It

Law360, San Francisco (August 7, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- StarKist Co. told a skeptical California federal judge Wednesday it may have to file for bankruptcy because it “simply can’t pay” a potential $100 million criminal fine on top of potential civil damages to consumers who claim they were swindled in a long-running scheme to fix prices of canned tuna. But the judge wasn’t buying it. Instead, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen told StarKist evidence suggested that StarKist could afford such a fine. Judge Chen questioned StarKist about its assets, including a packaging company that it invested in, Techpack Solutions. The government says liquidating that asset could cover the $100...

