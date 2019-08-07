ISN Merger Breached Contract, Damages TBD, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 7, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Wednesday gave investment firm Polaris a significant win in its lawsuit against Ad-Venture over a cash-out merger that Polaris said "vaporized" its shares, ruling in favor of its contract claims but not its bid for $5 million in damages. Justice Andrew Borrok decided that Ad-Venture Capital Partners LP had failed to honor its contractual commitments in a January 2013 ISN Software Corp. merger. Specifically, the judge ruled that Ad-Venture did not provide written notice, as required, that it would submit its shares for appraisal by the Delaware Chancery — which ultimately tripled its share value — and by not...

