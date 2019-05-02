Exxon Investors' Climate Change Suits In Texas Are Merged

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge consolidated a pair of ExxonMobil Corp. shareholder suits that accuse the oil giant's executives of misleading the public about how the company factored climate change into its business decisions. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade issued the order Tuesday, the same day a group of Exxon investors sued the company over claims that also touched on its climate change-related business conduct in New Jersey federal court. In the Texas federal court cases, the shareholders asked for consolidation on the grounds the suits present the same issues and each bring claims on behalf of the company of breach of fiduciary duty...

