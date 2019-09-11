Uber Work Shouldn't Ax Unemployment Pay, Pa. Justice Hints

Law360, Philadelphia (September 11, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A member of Pennsylvania's highest court suggested during oral arguments on Wednesday that a laid-off behavioral health specialist's part-time work as an Uber driver should not disqualify him from receiving unemployment benefits while he searches for a new job in his chosen profession. Likening the situation to a neighborhood kid mowing lawns for extra cash, Justice Max Baer said the state should not have considered Donald Lowman's work for Uber the kind of self-employment that disqualifies individuals from receiving unemployment benefits. "He's trying to get a little bit of money on the side to make ends meet until he gets a...

