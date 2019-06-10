Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hospitals Want Claim In Insys Ch. 11 That Could Hit $102B

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Four hospitals hard hit by the opioid epidemic urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday to allow filing of a class damages claim for all hospitals nationwide in Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s Chapter 11 case, with overall damages to the class estimated at more than $102 billion.

The Mississippi, Alabama and Ohio hospitals that filed the motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross' court noted that Insys — one in a string of embattled opioid producers and distributors — excluded hospitals from its list of 30 largest unsecured creditors when it opened its case June 10, despite awareness of class suits and the...

June 10, 2019

