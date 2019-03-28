DOI Blasts Calif.'s Bid To Drop Native Fish Protection Plan Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday argued it has the right to sue California in federal court over the state's approval of a plan to provide more water for native fish despite the state's attempt to get the case thrown out. The U.S. Department of the Interior said that under federal law, lawsuits filed by the U.S. government should be heard in federal district courts unless special conditions are met, none of which are present in this case. It's opposing the Golden State's bid to shut down the case, and said the fact that there are several similar lawsuits pending in state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS