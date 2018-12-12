Venezuela Says It Wasn't Properly Served In $43M Award Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Venezuela and its national oil company have urged a Delaware federal court not to enter a default judgment against them in litigation over a $43.2 million arbitral award, contending that Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe didn’t properly serve them. The country said Wednesday that the French plastics company didn’t fulfill its obligations by simply sending its complaint to Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry, particularly in light of a “tumultuous political situation” that has left government agencies in President Nicolás Maduro’s control even though many foreign nations, including the U.S., have recognized Juan Guaidó as the nation's rightful leader. “Even apart from the fact that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS