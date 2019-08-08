'American Gangster' Atty Disbarred After Copping To Theft

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A former prosecutor who was portrayed by Russell Crowe in the movie "American Gangster" has consented to his disbarment after pleading guilty last month to stealing $20,000 from clients of his onetime firm, according to a New Jersey Supreme Court order. Richard M. Roberts, 81, who was admitted to the New Jersey Bar in 1971 and was a partner of the now-defunct Roberts & Saluti LLC, has been suspended from practicing law since November 2015, according to the order filed Wednesday, amid accusations he and his former partner, Gerald M. Saluti Jr., used $140,000 they stole from their clients to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS