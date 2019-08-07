ICE Raids 7 Worksites, Detains 680 In Mississippi

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided seven agricultural processing plants in Mississippi and detained about 680 immigrants who did not have proper documentation, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday, calling it the largest single-state worksite enforcement raid in U.S. history. ICE's Homeland Security Investigations executed several warrants and seized business records across the plants as a part of an ongoing worksite investigation, ICE said in a release. Hundreds of deportation officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations detained the men and women who, according to the agency, were unlawfully working at the plants. "HSI's worksite enforcement efforts are equally focused...

