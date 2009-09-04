Court OKs $865K Atty Fees In Taiwan Auto Parts Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge awarded nearly $1 million in attorney fees after a class of car part direct purchasers struck a $3.25 million with a Taiwanese parts maker for allegedly fixing prices on certain aftermarket sheet metal products. In a brief two page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman awarded $865,000, which is one-third of the settlement fund, to the attorneys for the direct purchasers. Adelman also awarded class representatives Fond du Lac Bumper Exchange Inc. and Roberts Wholesale Body Parts Inc. $10,000 each from the settlement fund. Beginning in 2009, the class of direct purchasers accused Auto Parts Industrial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS