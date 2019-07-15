Marketing Firm Says Comcast Link Puts Pitt Row In Pa. Court

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A former sports-marketing firm for the University of Pittsburgh said the university's lawsuit accusing it of withholding more than $3.6 million in payments doesn't belong in federal court, arguing in a motion Wednesday that a partial ownership stake from Philadelphia-based Comcast gives it Pennsylvania citizenship and gives the state courts jurisdiction. Pitt had pointed to IMG College LLC's owners coming from Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina as its reason to sue IMG in federal court over allegedly missed royalty payments for broadcasting and marketing the university's athletics programs, but IMG said Wednesday that through a series of limited liability companies, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS