Newsom Wants $331M Settlement To Go To Housing Legal Aid

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:51 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed putting the state’s $331 million slice of a nationwide bank settlement meant for foreclosure relief toward providing legal assistance for Californians at risk of losing their homes, the latest development in a years-long battle over how the state initially misused those funds. Newsom unveiled the proposal just weeks after the California Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from his administration pushing to overturn a state court’s 2015 finding that the settlement funds were initially misused by Newsom’s predecessor, former Gov. Jerry Brown, when he redirected the money into the state’s general fund. Major banks...

