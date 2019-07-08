Booking.com Tells Supreme Court Name Isn't Generic

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Booking.com is asking the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear a case over whether the company's name is too generic for trademark protection, urging the justices to reject concerns about anti-competitive impact. The Wednesday brief came in response to a petition for certiorari filed last month by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that said a lower court ruling, which allowed Booking.com to register its name as a trademark, could have "serious and immediate anticompetitive effects." In the filing, Booking.com called those arguments "bare speculation of possible future improper motives" that aren't supported by evidence — and warned that the real...

