Ex-Tribal Court Judge Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A former Wind River Tribal Court judge has pled guilty to two felony drug charges, according to Wyoming federal court records. Terri Smith was for over a year the chief judge of the Wind River Tribal Court, which serves the Wind River Reservation and members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and Northern Arapaho Tribe. She pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and one count of cocaine distribution. The charges were part of a three-count superseding indictment filed in May that also brought the conspiracy to distribute oxycodone charge against the judge's sister, Jerri Smith, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS