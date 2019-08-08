CBS, AT&T Ink New Multiyear Carriage Deal To End Blackout

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. and AT&T Inc. announced Thursday they've signed a new multiyear carriage deal that will end a nearly three-week-long blackout kicked off by the expiration of their previous agreement. The fresh carriage contract will put CBS-owned local broadcast stations, as well as its sports network and the Smithsonian Channel, back on AT&T’s video platforms nationwide, according to the companies’ joint statement. "These stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes," the pair said. The agreement covers retransmission consent for all 26 CBS-owned stations in 17 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, though the terms of the...

