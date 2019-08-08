Medical Group Settles Medicare Advantage Suit For $5M

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Beaver Medical Group, a southern California health group, and one of its physicians will pay $5 million to settle allegations they submitted unsubstantiated diagnoses to Medicare Advantage plans, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The settlement in California federal court resolves claims that Beaver, some of its affiliates and Dr. Sherif Khalil submitted unsupported diagnosis codes to Medicare Advantage insurance plans, which led to higher payments the plans obtained from Medicare, the DOJ said. "As enrollment in Medicare Advantage continues to grow, investigation into accuracy of diagnosis data becomes ever more important," Timothy B. Francesca, acting special agent in charge...

