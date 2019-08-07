Alaska Tribe Says Politics Swayed Gaming Land Ruling

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Native Village of Eklutna has hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a suit in D.C. federal court, alleging the DOI was illegally influenced by Alaska’s congressional representatives when it refused to approve the tribe’s lease for gaming purposes on land belonging to several of its members. The village, which is a federally recognized tribal entity, filed a complaint Wednesday seeking to overturn the department’s June 2018 decision not to allow gaming on a parcel of land allotted to a tribe member in the 1960s, which the DOI found didn’t qualify as “Indian lands” suitable for gaming under the...

