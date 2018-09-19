Marvel Writer Says Comicsgate To Blame For Dropped Deal

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A would-be comics writer lost his publishing deal because of the anti-diversity reputation he earned himself, not because another writer worked to blackball him, a Texas federal judge heard Thursday. Mark Waid — who has written heroes including Captain America, Superman and the Flash — asked the court to tear up the defamation suit accusing him of strong-arming controversial comics critic Richard Meyer’s publishing deal away from him. The claims, born out of the swirling controversy of what has become known as Comicsgate, were baseless, Waid said, but perhaps the more pressing point was that the connection to Texas was tenuous at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS