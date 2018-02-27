Ex-NBA Ref's Insurance Fraud Case Is No Slam Dunk

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A former NBA referee was dealt a setback in his fraud case against an insurer on Thursday when a New Jersey federal judge threw out claims that his disability benefits should continue based on how his plan was marketed rather than how it was written. Steven Javie's complaint against Massachusetts Casualty Insurance Corp. alleged that a sales agent fudged key details of the plan. But U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez sent Javie back to the drawing board on most of the claims, ruling that his complaint didn't specifically allege that those statements were lies. Javie claimed that sales rep Steven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS