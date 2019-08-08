2nd Circ. Says HSBC Can't Be Held Liable For Terror Attacks

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- HSBC should not be held accountable for allegedly aiding and abetting a series of deadly terrorist attacks in Jordan in 2005, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday as it affirmed the dismissal of a suit brought by surviving American victims of the attacks. The plaintiffs had accused HSBC North America Holdings Inc. and HSBC Bank USA NA of providing banking services to Al Rajhi Bank, a Saudi Arabian institution believed to have ties to al Qaeda in Iraq, the terror group that claimed responsibility for the Nov. 9, 2005, attacks in which 57 people were killed in Amman. The three-judge panel said...

