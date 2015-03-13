Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monsanto's Multiple Briefs Out Of Line, San Diego Port Says

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Monsanto and two ex-subsidiaries are playing fast and loose with federal court rules by filing three motions for summary judgment to skirt local page limits, San Diego's port district told a California district court, raising the possibility of a rebuke from the judge overseeing the contamination allegations.

The San Diego Unified Port District said that instead of abiding by a court rule that limits motions for summary judgment to one 25-page memorandum in support, the companies inappropriately filed three separate motions, each with their own 25-page memorandum tailored to different parts of the case.

The port district is aiming to hold...

Case Information

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Torts to Land

Date Filed

March 13, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies