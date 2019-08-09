Pa. Firm Settles Claims It Inflated Rep With Fake Reviews

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh woman has settled her claims that Kraemer Manes & Associates tricked her into retaining the firm with fake online reviews before botching her employment case, according to a filing in Pennsylvania state court. Tabatha Wolfe and Kraemer Manes on Thursday told the Allegheny County court that after striking a settlement in the putative class action, the court should dismiss the case and retain the right to enforce the undisclosed agreement, according to their joint filing. Counsel for the parties could not be reached for comment on Friday. Wolfe contended in her January complaint that a Kraemer Manes attorney told...

