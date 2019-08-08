Investors Want 2nd Shot At Bank Over Oilfield Co. Foreclosure

Law360, Houston (August 8, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A group of investors argued before the Fifth Circuit on Thursday that a lower court wrongly dismissed their claims that Heartland Bank fraudulently convinced them to invest in a struggling oilfield services company the bank later foreclosed on. The investors behind Magna Equities II LLC allege that Heartland promised them that if oilfield services company HII Technologies could raise $2.7 million in equity, the bank would allow it to acquire a profitable oilfield water management company, Water Transfer LLC. The investors relied on that promise but then lost their money when Heartland ended up foreclosing on HII's assets and sweeping its...

