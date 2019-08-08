Exxon Denied 'Fishing Expedition' In NY Climate Case

Law360, New York (August 8, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday rejected Exxon Mobil’s request to subpoena documents from witnesses who are expected to be deposed before a closely watched climate change trial brought by the state's attorney general and scheduled for October. In the suit, Attorney General Letitia James accuses the energy giant of defrauding investors by downplaying the risk climate change has on its business. The state alleges Exxon misled investors by claiming that policies enacted to combat climate change don't pose a significant risk to its oil and gas assets. Justice Barry Ostrager balked at Exxon’s proposal to compel the witnesses to respond to broad...

