PG&E Shareholders Outline Possible $15B Rights Issue

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Two hedge funds have agreed to buy up to $15 billion worth of newly issued Pacific Gas and Electric Co. stock to support an as-yet unwritten Chapter 11 plan for the bankrupt utility, according to documents filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Abrams Capital Management LP said in a Schedule 13D filing that they are committed to acting as the so-called backstop for a hypothetical stock offering, which would presumably figure into PG&E's forthcoming Chapter 11 plan. The troubled utility still has not presented its own Chapter 11 plan since it filed for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS