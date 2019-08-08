JLL Lands $50M In Financing For Farmhouse-Style Complex

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Real estate and investment management firm Jones Lang LaSalle said Thursday that it has arranged $50.4 million in financing for the development of a 280-unit apartment complex in Colorado. JLL said it arranged the financing of the Farm Haus apartment complex on behalf of a joint venture comprising Massimino Development and Origin Investments. The company said the project will feature a farmhouse-style design and sit on a 13.5-acre parcel of land in Longmont, a suburb north of Denver, near the northwest corner of East 3rd Avenue and Great Western Drive. According to a company statement, the project is set to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS