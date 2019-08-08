Med Device Co. Settles FCA Trade Violation Claims For $3.3M

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Danish medical device maker Ambu will pay $3.3 million to settle allegations it violated the False Claims Act by selling products to the Pentagon and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs made in countries without U.S. trade agreements, the government announced Thursday. The bulk of Ambu Inc. medical supplies sold to the VA and the Defense Logistics Agency, an acquisition arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, over a roughly three-year period — from December 2011 to March 2015 — were made in China and Malaysia, in violation of the Trade Agreements Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The company's executives certified that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS