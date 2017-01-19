Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

YPF Says Texas Co. Must Pay Fees In $9.9M Award Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Argentina's YPF told a Texas federal court that it should not release a bond posted by a U.S. energy company as security on a nearly $10 million arbitration award until YPF has been paid the attorney fees and costs it's allegedly owed. 

The Argentine energy giant said Wednesday that Apache Overseas Inc. and a subsidiary are not entitled to the release of the $10.14 million bond posted as security for the award during the unsuccessful challenge to its confirmation in 2017. 

YPF also rejected the Texas-based company's argument that it's under no obligation to pay attorney fees and costs as it has already...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

896(Other Statutes: Arbitration)

Judge

Date Filed

January 19, 2017

