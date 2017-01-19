YPF Says Texas Co. Must Pay Fees In $9.9M Award Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Argentina's YPF told a Texas federal court that it should not release a bond posted by a U.S. energy company as security on a nearly $10 million arbitration award until YPF has been paid the attorney fees and costs it's allegedly owed. The Argentine energy giant said Wednesday that Apache Overseas Inc. and a subsidiary are not entitled to the release of the $10.14 million bond posted as security for the award during the unsuccessful challenge to its confirmation in 2017. YPF also rejected the Texas-based company's argument that it's under no obligation to pay attorney fees and costs as it has already...

