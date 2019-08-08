Saints Fans Tell La. Justices No Reason To Stop 'No-Call' Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A group of New Orleans Saints fans on Thursday told Louisiana's highest court that the NFL is asking for "special treatment" as the league and the team seek to block Commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees from answering questions under oath over a controversial penalty "no call" in a playoff game the Saints ended up losing last year. Attorney Antonio Le Mon, a Saints season ticket holder representing himself and three other Saints fans, told the Louisiana Supreme Court that the NFL has not and cannot point to any state law or case that says they cannot bring claims as ticketholders...

