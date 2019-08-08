'Afflicted' Subjects Sue Netflix For Defamation, Fraud

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. and the production company behind the streaming service’s "Afflicted" series allegedly tricked the subjects of the documentary into participating and then smeared them as crazy for insisting that they suffer from chronic ailments, according to a suit lodged Wednesday in California state court. Seven of the subjects of the documentary put out by Netflix and Doc Shop Productions Inc. sued those companies, along with some of the individual producers of the series, saying they had been promised the filmmakers would look at their claims of chronic illness through a "compassionate lens." The subjects say in the suit that they...

