Atty Fee Ruling In Mall Stabbing Row May Need Time To Bake

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Jupiter, Florida, shopping center is entitled to recover attorney fees based on a federal court finding that Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. must defend it in a suit over a stabbing on the property, but it is premature to issue a ruling on the matter, a federal judge said Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman said in his report and recommendation to the trial judge that it is indisputable that Riviera Trading and Marketing Inc. and Scribe Enterprises Inc., which operate the Jupiter West Plaza, are entitled to attorney fees under Florida state law after winning partial summary judgment on Mt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS