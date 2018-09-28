Ga. Man Ordered To Pay $2.8M For Forex Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Georgia man and his company ran a fraudulent foreign currency investment scheme and must pay close to $2.8 million in penalties and restitution, a Georgia federal court ruled. Kevin Perry and his company, Lucrative Pips Corp., didn't register with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and lied to investors about their foreign currency exchange trading activities, the court said Wednesday. The court found that Perry, 21, and his business solicited at least $790,000 from various investors, falsely telling them their accounts would balloon in value and that they could get their initial deposits back if their trades lost money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS