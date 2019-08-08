Pa. Constables Charged Over Sunoco Pipeline Security Work

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A pair of elected Pennsylvania constables were slapped with charges for allegedly abusing their authority on Thursday for bringing their official law enforcement powers to bear as they performed private security work on behalf of Sunoco LP along the route of the controversial Mariner East natural gas pipeline. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said that Michael Robel and Kareem Johnson had both identified themselves as state constables during the course of private security work they performed for the Harrisburg-based company Raven Knights LLC. "We cannot have elected law enforcement officials hiring themselves out and using their public positions for personal...

