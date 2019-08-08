Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP earned a spot on this week's list of legal lions for its success defending the BBC, Showtime and others over footage in a Whitney Houston documentary, while the Florida-based Cobb Cole PA landed among the legal lambs after an appellate court overturned a verdict in favor of its client because the firm mishandled closing arguments. Legal Lions Davis Wright Tremaine LLP secured a spot on the legal lions list on Friday when a New York federal judge threw out a suit brought by Whitney Houston's ex-husband Bobby Brown, which alleged that a documentary improperly used footage of Brown...

